DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re singing your heart out to your favorite punk song, two-stepping to some country tunes, or fist-pumping to some intense EDM, these experiences share a common ground and that’s music festivals.

Texas is known for having festivals of all kinds, but its music festivals are something to be marveled at. This is especially true in a report from Jones Around The World as they put together a list of the music festivals in Texas you need to experience before you die.

“A state this big needs a festival scene to end all festival scenes. And that it certainly does. Spanning the length and breadth of this great southern state, music festivals in Texas are as epic as they are aplenty,” the report said.

So, for whatever kind of music you’re looking for, festival-wise, Texas probably has it. Here are the top music festivals of Texas:

Austin City Limits Music Festival South by Southwest (SXSW) Levitation Music Festival Kerrville Folk Festival Utopia Festival Float Fest Fortress Festival Texas Music Revolution Ubbi Dubbi Festival Lights All Night Festival

There are of course much more festivals to be experienced, so, for the full list click here.