DALLAS (KDAF) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this upcoming Monday, January 16, and in honor of his legacy, a new report from WalletHub takes a look at racial equality in the U.S.

Officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 21 different indicators of equality including median annual household income, standardized-test scores, and voter turnout.

They then ranked all 50 states and Washington D.C. based on which ones had the most and least racial integration.

So how does Texas stack up? According to the report, Texas had the 7th most racial integration in the nation. Here’s how Texas ranked across a few metrics, with 1 meaning the most progress:

6 th – Change in Median Annual Household Income Gap

– Change in Median Annual Household Income Gap 25 th – Change in Unemployment Rate Gap

– Change in Unemployment Rate Gap 10 th – Change in Poverty Rate Gap

– Change in Poverty Rate Gap 6 th – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma

– Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma 5 th – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

– Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree 11 th – Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap

– Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap 10th – Change in Voter-Turnout Gap (2020 Presidential Election)

Here are the top 10 states in the nation with the most racial integration, according to the report:

Hawaii Alaska New Mexico Delaware Arizona Washington Texas Kentucky Maryland Montana

For the full report, visit WalletHub.