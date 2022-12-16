DALLAS (KDAF) — Airbnbs and short-term rentals have taken the world by storm in the last few years and it’s showing no signs of stopping & there are beautiful places to stay at all across America.

The company is celebrating its top new hosts in each US state for 2022 and there are some spectacular spots for a weekend getaway for you to destress and enjoy.

“New Year’s resolutions for most involve starting a new exercise routine, reading more books or learning a language – for some, a new year is an opportunity to embark on the adventure of becoming an Airbnb Host. In 2022, we welcomed new Airbnb Hosts from every walk of life, who saw a space and imagined both the magic of hosting and the potential additional income that comes with it,” Airbnb said.

The top spot in Texas is over in Hill Country at a “breathtaking” treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs.

The listing explains:

“This one of a kind Treehouse Yurt is your PERFECT getaway from the city life! Located in the heart of Texas winery and brewery country, your day trips are only minutes away in every direction! This one bedroom offers the perfect blend of the camping feel while still maintaining the coziness of modern amenities. Enjoy grilling and sitting around the fire pit on our 300+sq/ft deck build into a 300-year-old Live Oak Tree! The Tangled Oak Yurt is tucked away on a private 9-acre property.” Airbnb