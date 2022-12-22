DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.

This remains especially true throughout the Southern United States as small towns are the makeup and very fabric of how these states have aged throughout the years. A report from Travel + Leisure found the best small towns of the south, and, of course, the state of Texas had a representative on the list.

“And while the bustling cities of Nashville and Houston have lots to offer visitors, smaller Southern towns provide plenty of appeal, too. From Texas to Tennessee, these are some of best small towns in the South,” the report said.

For Texas, it’s wine country, or better known as Fredericksburg in the Hill Country; the report says that the city is known for its wineries, German history, and peaches.

“There are also alluring boutiques, art galleries, upscale lodging options, and world-class museums galore. Meanwhile, nature lovers can enjoy lush wildflowers in the spring and some of the best stargazing at the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, one of Texas’ International Dark Sky Parks,” Travel + Leisure said.