DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, 2023 is on our doorstep, and you’ve been thinking about your next vacation the very second your last one ended, so in the new year, what states are the most popular?

While Florida may be the most desired spot across the country, the Lone Star State is full of surprises with its food, nightlife, history, things to do, marvelous big cities, and impeccable small-town charm.

We checked out a study from FloridaRentals.com on the top 10 most popular vacation states in the U.S. “It found that Florida was the most popular state for a vacation. The Sunshine State receives, on average, 155,110 searches from vacation-goers every single month. In addition to visitors from other states, more than 10 million overseas tourists visit the state annually,” the study said.

Good ole Texas came in at No. 9, here’s a look at the top 10:

Florida Hawaii California Colorado Maine Michigan Alaska Oregon Texas Tennessee