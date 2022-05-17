DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is gearing up for the Taste of Dallas that’s set to take place at the Dallas Market Hall from June 10-12.

Here’s a look at what you can expect while enjoying ALL the food at this incredible celebration.

Smoke & Sauce Follow the aroma of delicious smoked meats to the ultimate BBQ experience featuring some of North Texas’ best purveyors celebrating a tradition older than the lone star state.

Tacophoria Escape to taco heaven featuring a variety of mouthwatering eats from some of your favorite taco joints. Corn or flour? Green or red? Cilantro and onion? Don’t try just one; try them all!

Taste Tour The Ultimate Foodie Experience Taste Tour is your ticket to the ultimate foodie experience! There’s something new to try every day, from delectable pairing events with bacon & whiskey, craft beer, wine & exclusive restaurants, and Sunday Brunch Club.

Baconland A celebration of everyone’s favorite cured meat, Bacon! In collaboration with Bacon Bash Texas, we present a collection of unique & delicious bacon inspired dishes. Did someone say Bacon Cinnamon Rolls?

Global Flavors This traveling foodie’s paradise is brimming with delectable bites, desserts, and beverages. Explore the different cultures that make Dallas such a unique melting pot through tasty eats and drinks.

It’s So Fair In the spirit of the tradition of the State Fair, this attraction features classics such as Fernie’s Funnel Cakes, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, and many more deep-fried foodie favorites for attendees to enjoy.

Taste Curbside We are bringing the foodie party curbside! Check out the food trucks that set up shop around the streets of beautiful North Texas serving up some creative and tasty eats from our four wheeled friends.

Veggie Paradise Vegans & vegetarians, we’ve got you covered! We know it’s more than just a salad these days. This area features local eateries, bakeries and more offering the healthiest eats in town.

Go Texan Market Go Texan has been highlighting products made for Texans by Texans for over 20 years. Sample and shop your way through the market, featuring hot sauces, caramels, popcorn, and a variety of other Go Texan member creations.

Health & Wellness A showcase of businesses and exhibitors dedicated to keeping us all healthy. Learn about new methods and products that can help you improve your overall health and well-being.

Fun Zone Full of family friendly entertainment and activities including photo opportunities with your favorite mascots, action heroes and even two of the adorable minions from the big screen will be onsite. And don’t miss tasty menu samplings from Andretti Indoor Karting & Games!

