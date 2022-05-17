DALLAS (KDAF) — The Taste of Dallas is kicking off on June 10 and wrapping up the culinary celebration on June 12. The celebration will have daily happy hour pricing on select food and drinks from noon to 3 p.m.!

Here’s a look at all the ticket and event information for the fantastic food-filled weekend in June:

Friday, June 10

The main event will kick off at noon and end at 9 p.m. The Taste Kick-Off (lunch) will start at noon, “Download your FREE Friday General Admission tickets (up to 4) to enter courtesy of Frost Bank while supplies last due to capacity. Tickets will be emailed to you.

“General Admission grants access to main event area featuring 75+ restaurants, food vendors & food trucks, local artisans, and beverage partners as well as dozens of engaging and interactive exhibitor activations. Food and beverages are not included and can be purchased inside the event with a debit/credit card as Taste of Dallas is a cashless event.”

The Taste Tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Friday will feature Whisky, BBBQ & Bacon ($85). “An all-inclusive, limited-ticket tasting experience featuring 75+ whiskeys from Texas and around the globe, along with their makers and ambassadors, including sampling delicious Texas BBQ and Bacon for an unforgettable experience. MUST be 21 years or older to enter.” Ticket information can be found here.

Saturday, June 11

The main event will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; for general admission, advanced tickets are priced at $15 until June 6, while it will cost $20 after June 6 and at the gate. Find ticket info here.

“FREE General Admission for Kids (10 and under) all weekend courtesy of Champion Energy. FREE General Admission to all active military, veterans and first responders’ courtesy of Yuengling Lager,” according to the Taste of Dallas.

Saturday will feature two Taste Tours, first session is from 1-3 p.m. and the second is from 6:30-9 p.m. Locally Crafted ($55), “An all-inclusive, limited-ticket tasting experience featuring 50+ craft beers and wines paired with unlimited food tastings from Dallas eateries and emerging local artisans to give attendees a true Taste of Dallas. General Admission ticket included with Taste Tour ticket. MUST be 21 years or older to enter.”

Sunday, June 12

The main event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. General admission prices will be the same as Saturday, “Advanced tickets are priced at $15 until June 6, while it will cost $20 after June 6 and at the gate. Find ticket info here.”

The Taste Tour will feature Sunday Brunch ($55) from noon to 3 p.m., “An all-inclusive, limited-ticket tasting experience featuring your favorite brunch classics alongside some truly one-of-a-kind eats from exclusive DFW restaurants. Plus, you can sip from one of the delicious Boozy Juice, Mimosa & Bloody Mary bars for your drinking pleasure. General Admission ticket included with Taste Tour ticket. MUST be 21 years or older to enter.”