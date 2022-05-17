DALLAS (KDAF) — Treat yourself and your tastebuds to the 36th annual Taste of Dallas at the Dallas Market Hall from June 10-12!

The North Texas culinary celebration will feature dozens of interactive and engaging activities along with some incredible food. Those attending will get to try out some new food attractions as well including Smoke & Sauce, Veggie Paradise, Global Flavors, It’s So Fair Baconland and more during the three-day celebration.

Taste of Dallas says, “A Texas tradition since 1986, this is one of the largest and most anticipated events of the year, showcasing the best of what this larger-than-life city has to offer!”

Quick look at specials and promotions from the Taste of Dallas

Friday, June 10 the gates will open at noon and the event says, “FREE General Admission for ALL guests courtesy of Frost Bank. Download your Free Friday General Admission tickets for entry HERE (up to 4). Tickets will be emailed to you. Food and beverage are not included and can be purchased after entry into the event.”

Saturday & Sunday, June 11-12 the gates will open at 11 a.m. each day and the event says, “FREE General Admission for Kids (10 and under) courtesy of Champion Energy. FREE General Admission to all active military, veterans and first responders courtesy of Yuengling Lager. Food and beverage are not included and can be purchased after entry into the event.”