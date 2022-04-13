DALLAS (KDAF) — How much are you willing to pay to take your child out of school for a day? Well according to Texans, it’s a lot more than some might expect.

A new survey from Family Destinations Guide asked more than 3,300 parents across the nation, how much would they be willing to pay in school fines to take their child on vacation during the school semester.

Of course, we want to know what Texas parents had to say, and according to the survey, their overall average price was $908.

Now, you may be thinking, ‘what kind of school would charge parents to take their children out of school?’ In 2018, a school in California asked parents to donate $47 for each time a child was absent from school.

According to reports, schools in California get funding based on average daily attendance, so this district thought asking parents to donate would make up for the lost revenue.

So, what is your price? Let us know on social media! For the full report, visit familydestinationsguide.com.