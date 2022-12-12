DALLAS (KDAF) — Athletes come and go. They may be playing with a team one season, then representing another the next season.

Today we want to highlight some of the loyal athletes that have stuck around North Texas the longest.

A new report from BetTexas.com has named the three most loyal athletes in the area. Officials say they made this determination by assigning each Dallas athlete 2 points for every season spent in the city, 2 points for every contract sign and 4 points for any contract adjustments taken to free up payroll space while playing there.

After assigning all of these points, they determined the players with the most posts as the most loyal athletes in the area.

So, how are they? According to the report, they are:

Rank Player Team Consecutive Seasons with Team Number of Contracts Number of Contracts over 3 years Number of Pay Structure Changes Points 1 Tyron Smith Cowboys 11 2 2 5 50 2 Jamie Benn Stars 14 3 3 0 40 3 DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 9 5 3 1 30 via BetTexas.com

For the full report, click here.