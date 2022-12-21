DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and many people use this time of cheer to pop that big question to the love of their life.

Proposing is a huge event though and if you want to make the most out of it, the location is really critical.

If you need some suggestions for that potential spot, one Texas town might be a good spot for you.

A new report from The Loupe has revealed the 20 Best U.S. Cities for popping the question. Officials used 9 different ranking factors to compile this list such as:

The number of photographers in the area

The number of jewelry stores

The number of bars

The number of national parks

Annual days of sunshine

Annual rainfall

The number of flower shops

So, which Texas city is great for popping the question? That is none other than El Paso. If you have ever been on Scenic Drive, you totally understand why El Paso made the list.

Other cities on the list include:

Las Vegas, NV Honolulu, HI Albuquerque, NM Los Angeles, CA North Port-Sarasota, FL San Francisco, CA Colorado Springs, CO San Diego, CA Denver, CO Madison, WI Salt Lake City, UT San Jose, CA New Orleans, LA Fort Meyers, FL El Paso, TX Durham, NC Tuscon, AZ Orlando, FL Scranton, PA Buffalo, NY

For the full report, click here.