DALLAS (KDAF) — It is the new year and that means new resolutions. Maybe you want to get back into the gym? Maybe you want to read more?

But what about Texans? What is the most popular New Years’ resolution in Texas?

Using Google Trends, a new report from Zippia has found out what the most popular New Year’s resolution is in every state.

So, with this information in mind, what is Texas’ most popular resolution? That is none other than getting a new job. Texans aren’t the only ones on the job hunt. Getting a new job was also the most popular New Years’ resolution in Wyoming.

The most popular resolution in the country was seeking therapy with that being the most popular resolution in 12 states. Losing weight was also a popular option with that being the most popular resolution in 8 states.

For the full report, visit Zippia.