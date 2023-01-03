DALLAS (KDAF) — 2023 is finally here. You have made it through another year, and to celebrate the new year why not create some new resolutions?

If you already have some resolutions, that’s great. Now the hard part is sticking to them. One way to keep a resolution is to put yourself in an environment that helps you keep your goals.

A new report from WalletHub has ranked more than 180 U.S. cities based on which ones are the best and worst places for keeping your New Year’s Resolutions.

Texans may be relieved to find out that two Texas cities were named some of the best places in the nation for keeping your resolutions: Austin (9th overall) and Plano (11th overall).

To rank each city, officials looked at more than 57 different metrics including exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.

Here are the top 20 best cities for keeping your New Years’ resolutions:

Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Scottsdale, AZ Salt Lake City, UT Overland Park, KS Irvine, CA Fremont, CA San Diego, CA Austin, TX Orlando, FL Plano, TX San Jose, CA Madison, WI Columbia, MD Atlanta, GA Raleigh, NC Portland, OR Huntington Beach, CA Tampa, FL Honolulu, HI

For the full report, visit WalletHub.