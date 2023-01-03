For Rent Real Estate Sign In Front of a Row of Apartment Condominiums Balconies and Garage Doors.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is no secret that plenty of Americans packed up and moved to Texas in the past few years, making the state and North Texas a more competitive rental market.

But which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?

A new report from RentCafe gives us some insight. They rated each rental market in Texas to find out which ones are the most and least competitive in the state.

According to their findings, El Paso was the hottest area for renting an apartment in 2022. Dallas ranked 3rd in the Lone Star State.

Here are some findings regarding Dallas:

In 2022, more than 62% of apartment dwellers in Dallas decided to stay put and renew their leases, while more than a third went apartment hunting.

As a result, competition among renters was strong, with 14 apartment seekers applying for each available unit in Dallas .

Apartments in Dallas filled up in 31 days. During peak rental season the average vacancy days stretched to 29. Occupancy rates in this bustling metro reached 95.1% this year.

The Lone Star State is known for its strong pace in apartment construction and Dallas is the market that shines in the development category, thanks to a 2.1% increase in rental supply.

For the full report, visit RentCafe.