DALLAS (KDAF) — Need a way to entertain the kiddos during the holiday break? Dallas is home to some of the best entertainment in the nation. That’s according to a report from U.S. News.

The report has named the best indoor amusement parks in the country, giving a couple of suggestions for every region in the U.S.

Kidzania in Dallas was named one of the best indoor amusement parks in the South. The study describes Kidzania as an expansive and interactive play city.

“KidZania is not your traditional amusement park – and not just because it is indoors. This Dallas attraction is an expansive and interactive play city designed primarily for children ages 4 to 14. KidZania is essentially a game of make-believe brought to life, where kids can live out their dreams of being a doctor, construction worker, news anchor, firefighter and more at the various stations. With around 100 professions to choose from, every youngster is bound to find something that interests them here. Daring older kids can do some supervised wall climbing or brave a ropes course. Younger visitors (ages 2 to 4) can race around the Toddler’s Neighborhood in a kid-sized car or indulge their curiosity at the Early Stimulation Center. Parents who visit KidZania say they love how kids can gain some independence here, since most activities are parent-free,” the report says.

For the full report, visit U.S. News.