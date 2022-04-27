BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that you need for all of your Beauty and Wellness needs this Spring.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an

environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the

EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-

reach areas. https://summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/

Visit Skinnibean.com online today!

Skinni Bean, a holistic wellness company focused on artificial free, organic products that help our consumers look and feel great. Women owned, made in USA blends, 100% all natural.

Avia Sneaker available at Walmart

The Avia Hightail Running Sneaker was designed with your active lifestyle in mind. It offers a lightweight design, arch support and FOM Midsole Technology that helps cushion your foot for softer landings. Available for men and women at Walmart.