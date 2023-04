ALDI SPONSORED CONTENT — It’s time to kick off the new year right with some better-for-you recipes.

Gillean Barkyoumb, a registered dietitian and founder of a company called millennial nutrition, joined Morning After to help with some recipes.

Gillean has contributed to publications such as Shape, Women’s Health and Well+Good, and today she’s teaming up with Aldi to share some health hacks and money-saving recipes.