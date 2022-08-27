DALLAS (KDAF) — There are tons of new movies coming out, and that can cause a lot of people to have FOMO (it’s what the cool kids use that stands for Fear of Missing Out).

Not to worry though, J-Kruz has a few suggestions for movies to watch out for in the near future.

The Woman King

Synopsis: A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Smile

Synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.