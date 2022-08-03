DALLAS (KDAF) — This summer marks a strong return for movie theaters ever since the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a massive blow to the industry.

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder and a new Minions sequel, July is the first-month post-COVID-19 shutdown that the American box office has garnered $1 billion. The last time that happened was in December of 2019.

If you are in the mood to watch some movie this weekend there are a few new options hitting theaters and streaming services soon.

Bullet Train – in theaters Aug. 5

Bullet Train is the newest action flick from John Wick co-director and Atomic Blonde director, David Leitch. The film follows five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train, where they find out their missions have something in common.

The film has a stacked cast, featuring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michale Shannon, Joey King, Bad Bunny and more.

To buy tickets, click here.

Prey – streaming on Hulu on Aug. 5

Prey is the newest installment in The Predator franchise. The film follows the story of a woman in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago as she tries to protect her tribe from the Predator.

The film stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Julian Black Antelope and more!

Day Shift – streaming on Netflix on Aug. 12

Day Shift tells the story of a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his 8-year-old daughter. His mundane pool cleaning job turns out to be a front for his real job: hunting vampires.

This horror action comedy flick boasts a cast of heavy hitters, including Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.