In a post on Instagram, Kanye West expressed frustration with the fact that his daughter North was featured in a Tiktok video.

The artist has since removed the post. Kim Kardashian made the joint Tiktok account for her and her daughter in November of 2021 which now has millions of followers.

Kim Kardashian responded to the controversy by saying that she was allowing their daughter to “express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”