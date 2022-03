GODSEY MARTIN IJUSTGOTHIT.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and is required to pay restitution of more than $120,000 for making false reports to the police.

The ex-Empire actor was found guilty of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago in 2019.

Reportedly, the actor yelled that he was innocent and raised a fist in the air before he was taken into custody.