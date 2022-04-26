THEBUZZONGIFTS.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — If you are starting to think about what to get mom, dad and grads, Kelly MacNeal from The Buzz on Gifts shares some amazing gift ideas and with great discounts too!



Eva Solo AquaStar Water Can from Cribsi – $49.95

Cribsi is an online shopping destination that’s great for finding gifts! From AirTag cases that let you express yourself to an innovative watering can!

This Watering Can features a space-saving tapered design that fits neatly on countertops. Its pointed spout makes watering small plants or hard-to-reach areas easy. It also delivers a steady, even stream. To refill, simply remove the AquaStar’s spout.

2L capacity in a small form factor

Space-saving design

Minimalist, stylish look and superior functionality

Pointed spout for small pots or hard to reach soil

AquaStar is as functional as it is modern

StoveShelf – $39.99

Does Mom complain about not having enough room in the kitchen? Get her the StoveShelf this Mother’s Day and help declutter the kitchen! From studio apartments to gourmet workstations, take your space to the next level with StoveShelf™! StoveShelf is a breakthrough way to take advantage of that unused real estate over your range. Installed in seconds, its rare-earth magnets fasten securely to the top of your stove to create the perfect resting place for frequently used cooking staples like salt, pepper, and olive oil or decor and more!

Transforms the back of your stove into a storage rack

Installs in seconds

Accommodates both small and large kitchens

Available in three sizes (20”, 24″, and 30″)

Strong, rare-earth magnets ensure it’s wobble-free

Built-in backstop keeps items from falling

Removable design is rental friendly

Available in stainless steel, white, and black

Made in the USA

Sockshh – $11.99

Get Mom the perfect no-show socks that won’t wear out and comes in innovative packaging that provides a scent that invokes a feeling! Whether actively working out or just stepping out into town, there will be no peepage of socks!! And each color has its own unique scent! Their gift box of 5 pairs is absolutely gorgeous!

Intelligently crafted socks each with a unique scent

No peepage design ensures you’re the star of the show–not your socks

Arrives in beautiful, reusable packaging that renews the scent after washing them

Crafted to stay up using a unique blend of materials and non-slip bands

Reinforced with extra cushioning in all the right places

Each color is paired with a unique scent to invoke an emotion

Match your color to your mood with five vibrant options

Available in green (strength), blue (peace), yellow (joy), pink (love), black (confidence)

Lotion Roller from BEARBACK – $24.97

Give mom the all-in-one solution for hard-to-reach places! Bearback has an innovative product for applying lotion to your back! Plus, the removable optional attachments allow it to be used for massage, a dry brush to promote circulation and a back scratcher!

Everything you need for hard-to-reach places

Easily apply lotion, sunscreen and medications with the lotion roller

Available attachments for massage and a dry brush to stimulate circulation

Use on backs, legs – anywhere!

The ultimate, modern back scratcher!

CMY Cubes – $19.99

This magical cube appears to create an ever-changing spectrum of color, providing you with endless enjoyment. Each face of the translucent cube is coated in electromagnetically subtractive materials which at first, appear as cyan, magenta, or yellow. Twisting and turning the geometry creates new combinations, resulting in the appearance of new colors.

Each face of the translucent cube is coated in electromagnetically subtractive materials

Cubes are 5cmx5cm in size

Use primary colors Cyan, Magenta & Yellow (CMY) and are created to help view life & light through a different lens

To completely appreciate and experience these cubes, hold the cube before light or dip it into a sunbeam to bathe the room in a shifting spectrum of color

Different shapes

Use it as a paperweight too

Featured on TikTok

Find more information on all these great items at TheBuzzOnGifts.com!