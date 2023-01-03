American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters“—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Denton County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. Denton County has a longer commute than four out of five neighboring counties, with Cooke County, TX having the shortest commute at 24.9 minutes.

Denton County commuting by the numbers

– Average commute: 28.6 minutes

— 7.2% higher than state average

— #60 worst commute in the state

– Workers with 1+ hour commute: 8.8%

– Workers who drive to work: 85.2%

— Workers who carpool to work: 8.5%

– Workers who take public transport to work: 0.7%

– Workers who work from home: 11.4%

– Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 11.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.1%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Cooke County, TX: 24.9 minutes

#2. Grayson County, TX: 25.2 minutes

#3. Tarrant County, TX: 27.4 minutes

#4. Dallas County, TX: 27.6 minutes

#5. Denton County, TX: 28.6 minutes

#6. Wise County, TX: 33.3 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Texas

#1. Kinney County: 8.4 minutes

#2. Baylor County: 12.3 minutes

#3. Stonewall County: 12.7 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Texas

#1. San Jacinto County: 40.5 minutes

#2. Bandera County: 39.7 minutes

#3. Terrell County: 39.6 minutes