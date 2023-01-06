American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.
Even worse are travel times for “super commuters“—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.
Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Collin County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. Collin County has a longer commute than three out of six neighboring counties, with Grayson County, TX having the shortest commute at 25.2 minutes.
Collin County commuting by the numbers
– Average commute: 29.0 minutes
— 8.7% higher than state average
— #56 worst commute in the state
– Workers with 1+ hour commute: 9.7%
– Workers who drive to work: 83.5%
— Workers who carpool to work: 6.6%
– Workers who take public transport to work: 0.9%
– Workers who work from home: 12.9%
– Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 8.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%
Commutes in neighboring counties
#1. Grayson County, TX: 25.2 minutes
#2. Dallas County, TX: 27.6 minutes
#3. Denton County, TX: 28.6 minutes
#4. Collin County, TX: 29.0 minutes
#5. Hunt County, TX: 31.2 minutes
#6. Fannin County, TX: 32.1 minutes
#7. Rockwall County, TX: 32.6 minutes
Counties with the best commute in Texas
#1. Kinney County: 8.4 minutes
#2. Baylor County: 12.3 minutes
#3. Stonewall County: 12.7 minutes
Counties with the worst commute in Texas
#1. San Jacinto County: 40.5 minutes
#2. Bandera County: 39.7 minutes
#3. Terrell County: 39.6 minutes