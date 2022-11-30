SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — We had the absolute pleasure of chatting with country music star Ty Herndon for our Second Shot segment.

*We want to offer a warning that this conversation covered heavy topics including suicide and that could be triggering.*

If you or a loved one is struggling, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Line at Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas at 214-828-1000 or 800-273-8255. You can also reach them at sccenter.org. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Country music artist Ty Hendron has released a new album titled Jacob. Ty joined Inside DFW to talk about his new music and his previous struggles with addiction and suicide.

