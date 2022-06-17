SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — In this series, Jenny Anchondo has talked about so many different ‘second shots’ at life, in areas like finances, business, and health; but she’s never discussed the comeback after a divorce.

Especially a high-profile divorce case, like the one model, actress and mother Pilar Sanders went through.

After 14 years of marriage to ex-NFL superstar Deion Sanders, Pilar and Deion filed for divorce, a divorce that was contentious and highly publicized.

Jenny Anchondo talked with Pilar about how she came back from that.

This is part of a 30-minute conversation. Click here to listen to the full episode.