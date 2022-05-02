DALLAS (KDAF) — Zak Mirz is a first-generation American and North Texan who has skyrocketed to success in the world of magic.

He tours all over the country and here locally.

PREVIOUSLY: Dallas magician to be featured on Penn and Teller Friday

In this Second Shot Sit Down, he tells the unique back story that led him into magic and about his recent appearance on Penn and Teller: Fool Us.

“I got started when I was just a child. I saw a TV episode where this magician took a card, he gave it to a person, the card changed magically, and I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life,’” Mirz said.

This interview is part of a 30-minute Second Shot Sitdown.

