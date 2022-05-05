DALLAS (KDAF) — She’s been called a “hero” by Oprah and dazzled the country on Dancing with the Stars.

Amy Purdy is partially bionic and 100% inspirational. Her story picks up where it almost ended, a near-fatal infection that just so happened to change her life for the better.

Now, Amy is a professional snowboarder who has won silver and bronze medals in the Paralympics.

