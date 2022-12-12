DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is filled with so much joy and things to do, and traditions are ingrained in family and friends from year to year and stick for decades on end.

Traditions are something that Texas has within everything from sports, foods, culture, and of course, the holidays. So, what is Texas’ favorite holiday tradition?

Well, we checked out a report from Hershey on the most popular holiday traditions in the country, and just what candy you should enjoy alongside your traditions.

For the state of Texas, gathering up the family and friends and popping on the best holiday movie you can think of is the top tradition for the season.

Watching a favorite holiday movie – New Mexico (81%), Florida (73%), Indiana (73%), Mississippi (72%), New Hampshire (71%), California (70%), North Carolina (65%), Texas (63%), Nebraska (61%)

