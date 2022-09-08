DALLAS (KDAF) — If life gets too busy at times you might sacrifice time or altogether walking or playing with your dog at home. Don’t worry your dog understands that you’re working hard to make sure they’re getting the very best treats, toys, and food available to them.

But most of all, they love you and we know you love them too. So, if the 9-5 is really a 7-7 or whatever it may be, checking out a dog walker could be a solid option for you and your puppers. Thursday, September 8 is National Dog Walker Appreciation Day! So, if you’ve already got a dog walker, appreciate them, and if you haven’t yet when you do make the move, appreciate them!

NationalToday says, “Regardless of the day or weather, they are always there to let our pups out and make our lives easier. They work hard to ensure our pets are kept safe, clean, and happy. So why not take a day to appreciate their dedication and kindness to our furry friends? After all, they also deserve some kindness for all that they do.”

We checked out a report from Expertise.com on the best dog walkers in Dallas. The report says, “Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. We scored Dallas Dog Walkers on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best.”

Here are the 12 best providers for dog walking services in Dallas:

DFW Pet Sitting Services

Dog Bone

Fur Paws Sake

Furry Guys Pet Car, Inc.

Go Go Dog Walk

Good Day Pet Sitters

Guardian Pet Sitters

Jolly Pup Dog Services

Pampered Pups Dog Sitting

Paws Professional Pet Services

Society Pet Sitter

VIP Pet Services