DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that downtown Dallas is a spectacle. It has one of the most underappreciated skylines, great restaurants and tons of fun things to do.

Now there is more reason to appreciate downtown Dallas, as it has been named the top city for downtown living in the nation by StorageCafe. Officials say this determination was based on a combination of metrics including cost of living, apartment options, entertainment, safety and other desirable urban features.

Downtown Dallas is one of the best-supplied urban cores in terms of access to housing options, second only to Nashville.

Dallas’s city center also came out on top for spacious apartments, offering over 995 square feet of space per person on average, about 450 sq. ft. more than the national average.

In terms of amenity-rich rental living , the downtown areas in Dallas top the charts by offering a diverse blend of the most sought-after features like parking and business and fitness centers.

, the downtown areas in Dallas top the charts by offering a diverse blend of the most sought-after features like parking and business and fitness centers. Dallas also ranks as having the 11th-liveliest downtown entertainment scene, thanks to the number of its theaters, restaurants and other venues per 1,000 of the population.

Here are the top ten cities for downtown living in the nation, according to StorageCafe:

Dallas, TX Austin, TX Chicago, IL Boston, MA Seattle, WA Nashville, TN Houston, TX Columbus, OH, San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ

For more information, StorageCafe.