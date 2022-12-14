Since the Grinch is loved year-round, his decorations can be used year-round, too, for occasions such as birthday parties.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch, but as the story goes, eventually he ends up being one of the nicest around, especially during the holiday season. But before the Grinch’s transformation, his distaste for the holidays was immeasurable.

So, where are all the Grinches during the 2022 holiday season? A report from Finance Buzz found the answer to that very question, and while Texas seems to love the holidays, it’s got three cities ranked in the top 10.

“While more than 90% of Americans celebrate the Christmas holiday, not everyone is happy about it. Between cold temperatures, early sunsets, and holiday shopping stress, there are plenty of people who feel a bit Grinchy this time of year,” the report said.

These are the 10 Grinchiest cities in America, according to Finance Buzz:

New York Los Angeles San Antonio Chicago Memphis Phoenix Dallas Columbus Oklahoma City Houston

The report added, “San Antonio rounds out the bottom three as the third-Grinchiest city in the country, thanks largely to bottom-10 rates in a number of per capita metrics. The percentages of San Antonio residents that volunteer (24.6%) and donate to charity (43.1%) are among the 10 lowest in the country.”

The report also found the least Grinchy cities in the US, cities with the most and least number of holiday events and festivals, and volunteers; so, be sure to click here for all of that and more.