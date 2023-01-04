DALLAS (KDAF) — It is the new year and maybe you are looking for a new job.

A report from Zippia says the most popular New Years’ resolution in Texas is actually getting a new job.

Of course, your location does play a factor in determining your chances of finding a new job, and luckily North Texas is home to plenty of opportunities.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Plano in particular is one of the best places in the nation for jobs, ranking 9th out of more than 180 cities across the nation.

San Francisco, CA Columbia, MD Orlando, FL San Jose, CA Pittsburgh, PA Fremont, CA Salt Lake City, UT South Burlington, VT Plano, TX Portland, ME

To make this determination, WalletHub officials compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the nation across more than 30 metrics measuring job strength, including the amount of job opportunities, employment growth, and monthly average starting salary.

Irving also ranked exceptionally high, earning the 12th spot overall. Here’s how other Texas cities ranked:

Austin – 20th

Grand Prairie – 25th

Dallas – 58th

Garland – 72nd

Arlington – 86th

Fort Worth – 94th

San Antonio – 100th

Houston – 131st

Amarillo – 139th

Laredo – 151st

Corpus Christi – 161st

Lubbock – 163rd

El Paso – 168th

Brownsville – 180th

For the full report, visit WalletHub.