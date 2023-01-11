DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans are getting a new look into the 18-acre community park project at Dallas’ Fair Park.

Fair Park First has unveiled new renderings for the Community Park complex, showcasing a new birds’ eye view of the massive community project.

The complex will feature many free amenities including wifi, water play, a full-scale outdoor performance stage, a dog park, outdoor cafes, exercise equipment, playgrounds and play structures.

“The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board is thrilled to help build a new 18-acre Community Park with our partner Fair Park First. The design team for this is world-class, and the process has been very inclusive. This park truly encompasses amenities that will benefit the community for decades to come,” Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal said in a news release.

Look below for the renderings: