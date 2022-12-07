DALLAS (KDAF) — 2022 is coming to a close and in the spirit of reflection, we want to take a look back at all the fun we have had in the past.

Maybe you picked up a new hobby. Maybe you joined a club. Or maybe you went to a concert.

According to Billboard’s 2022 Year-End Boxscore Charts, a lot of people went to their local arenas this year, especially in North Texas. Three North Texas arenas in particular were named as some of the highest-grossing venues in the world.

American Airlines Center in Dallas was named the sixth highest-grossing venue with a capacity of 15,001 or more in the world. The venue made more than $87 million, seeing more than 706,000 at 67 different shows.

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth was named the fourth highest-grossing venue with a capacity of 10,001-15,000 in the world. Dickies made more than $44 million, seeing more than 589,000 people at 79 different shows.

Texas Trust CU Theatre was named the ninth highest-grossing venue with a capacity of 5,001-10,000 in the world. Texas Trust CU Theatre made more than $25 million, seeing more than 350,000 at 95 different shows.

