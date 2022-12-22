For added protection, wrap your artificial Christmas tree in a few plastic trash bags before putting it in a storage bag.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside will for sure be a little frightful around North Texas right before the big holiday weekend, so that must mean we’re in store for a delightful Christmas, especially in this North Texas city ranked among the best Christmas towns in the country.

Every year, around Christmas time at least, the talk of the town is always centered around Grapevine as one of the top holiday spots in the country. That talk keeps rolling off the tongue as a report from Time Out ranked the North Texas city the No. 12 best Christmas town in the country.

“There’s a decorating contest for homes and businesses, a Christmas market, and two parades—one on land and one on a lake. Grapevine also has a North Pole Express train for families and a memorable wine train excursion for adults (yes, please). But if you’re craving a classic white Christmas experience, head over to Great Wolf Lodge waterpark’s Snowland experience for twinkling lights, hot cocoa, and indoor snow showers,” the report said.

It was the only city in Texas ranked on their list:

Solvang, CA North Pole, AK Santa Claus, IN Bardstown, KY Galena, IL Corning, NY Essex, CT Stockbridge, MA Woodstock, VT Leavenworth, WA Kennebunkport, ME Grapevine, TX