DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are always filled with joy, especially when you’re spending it with those you love, and one North Texas city more than likely had a great holiday weekend as it has been ranked among the least lonely cities in America.

A report from the Chamber of Commerce analyzed data from the Census Bureau to find the loneliest cities in the country and, in turn, the least lonely cities as well. While Dallas was ranked among the loneliest (No. 28) another city in the Metroplex wasn’t so lonely.

The report found that Garland was the No. 7 least lonely city in the country, in fact, it was the only city outside of California to be ranked in the top 10:

Fontana, CA Oxnard, CA Moreno Valley, CA Elk Grove, CA Santa Ana, CA Salinas, CA Garland, TX Palmdale, CA Corona, CA Ontario, CA

“California cities dominate this list with 9 out of 10 being located in “The Golden State.” A majority of these cities, such as Santa Ana, Corona, and Ontario can be found outside of Los Angeles while the 6th least lonely city in America, Salinas, California, is located east of Monterey Bay. In the nation’s No. 1 “least lonely” city of Fontana, California, only 11.1% of households are one-person households,” the report said.