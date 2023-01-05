DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, new movies. As 2023 ramps up, moviegoers have more releases to look forward to, some looking good and others not so much.

If you are anxiously awaiting to get back in the theater, there are a couple of new releases this weekend, beginning Jan. 6.

Here are some of the films hitting North Texas theaters this weekend:

M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.

The Old Way: An old gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past, when the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge.

For movie showtimes, click here.