DALLAS (KDAF) — We are one step closer to the weekend, and if you are looking for a fun way to pass the time, maybe take a trip to the cinema.

There are quite a lot of films releasing in North Texas this week. So if you want something fresh for your viewing experience, here is a list of the new films releasing this weekend Jan. 13.

A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

House Party: A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away. A remake of the 1990 comedy, ‘ House Party’.

Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.

Saint Omer: This film follows Rama, a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected.

Missing: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers

For a list of showtimes in North Texas, visit Fandango.