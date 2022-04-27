DALLAS (KDAF) — We are less than two weeks away from Mother’s Day, May 7, and if you’re still scratching your head for Mother’s Day plans, we got you covered.

Here are some Mother’s Day date ideas in North Texas:

Mother’s Day Brunch at Open Palette inside Sheraton Dallas Hotel

The buffet-style brunch includes omelet, waffle, pasta and salad bar stations, charcuterie table, salmon, prime rib, pork loin and a display of sweet temptations. The price is $55 per person and includes non-alcoholic beverages. Brunch is 50% off for children aged 12 and under. Reservations can be made on Open Palette by clicking here.

Mother’s Day at Eataly Dallas

Book a table at Terra, Eataly’s third-floor wood-burning grill where diners can enjoy classic brunch dishes with an Italian twist inside their greenery-filled dining room and patio. From Terra Toast made with housemade brioche, strawberries, balsamic reduction and whipped ricotta, to Frittata di Asparagi, made with local Cedar Ridge Farm eggs, seasonal asparagus, Pecorino Romano Zero, and local greens – Terra’s brunch all Italiana is the perfect way to celebrate all the mother figures in your life.

Sloane’s Corner

Three-course brunch menu

Complimentary chocolate truffles for mothers

Hours: 11 am – 3 pm

Reservations: OpenTable

Complimentary valet parking available

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Three-course brunch menu

Complimentary chocolate truffles for all mothers

Hours: 11 am – 3 pm

Reservations: OpenTable

Complimentary valet parking available