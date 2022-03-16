MOTEL 6 SPONSORED CONTENT — Dallas-based Motel 6 is making winter sports more accessible through a partnership with the Share Winter Foundation.

The Share Winter Foundation is an organization working to improve the lives, health and fitness of youth through winter sports, specifically skiing and snowboarding. They are also working to create a more diverse, welcoming and inclusive winter sports community.

With the help of sponsors like Motel 6, they are able to further their goal and get more children into winter sports. Constance Beverly, CEO of the Share Winter Foundation, joined KDAF CW33 to talk more about this partnership.