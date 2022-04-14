DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is around the corner and many people are trying to get their bodies ready for the season.

However, that isn’t the case with everyone. According to a new study by barbend.com, more than half of Americans have opted out of their at-home workouts they adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the study, officials asked more than 1,000 Americans questions about how their workout habits have evolved in the last year. 49% of people surveyed were female and 50% were male, with an age range of 18 to 85.

Here are some of their findings:

More than eight out of 10 Americans say the pandemic impacted their workout habits, almost half of those people (47%) said the impact was negative

During the pandemic, 54% of people surveyed said they started working out more. 41% of people said they worked out less.

56% of people surveyed said they began going on daily walks during the pandemic

For the full report, visit barbend.com.