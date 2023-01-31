DALLAS (KDAF) – Are you single going into 2023 or do you think you’re soon to be single? Well, Texas just might be the place for you.

The new year could prove a great time to find love, or at least hit the dating scene in the spirit or mingle while you’re single, you know? Well, we checked out a report from WalletHub on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles and the Lone Star State is sitting pretty.

“Besides your looks, personality, interests and employment status, your location can influence your odds of finding a romantic partner. Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but certain places simply make dating easier than others,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 states in the US for singles this year:

California New York Florida Texas Pennsylvania Illinois New Jersey Massachusetts Wisconsin Virginia