DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for love, or already found it? Good for you, but don’t forget, Valentine’s Day is almost here and reservations are being booked like no other.

Maybe celebrating in a new city would interest your and your Valentine, but don’t know where to go? We, of course, have you back thanks to a study conducted by WalletHub on 2023’s best places for Valentine’s Day.

“With love in the air, WalletHub played cupid to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. We compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two,” WalletHub said.

So, without further ado, these are the Texas cities that cracked into the rankings:

  • Austin – 14
  • San Antonio – 29
  • Plano – 31
  • Houston – 33
  • Dallas – 40
  • Fort Worth – 46
  • El Paso – 47
  • Corpus Christi – 75