DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for love, or already found it? Good for you, but don’t forget, Valentine’s Day is almost here and reservations are being booked like no other.
Maybe celebrating in a new city would interest your and your Valentine, but don’t know where to go? We, of course, have you back thanks to a study conducted by WalletHub on 2023’s best places for Valentine’s Day.
“With love in the air, WalletHub played cupid to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. We compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two,” WalletHub said.
So, without further ado, these are the Texas cities that cracked into the rankings:
- Austin – 14
- San Antonio – 29
- Plano – 31
- Houston – 33
- Dallas – 40
- Fort Worth – 46
- El Paso – 47
- Corpus Christi – 75