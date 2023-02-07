DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for love, or already found it? Good for you, but don’t forget, Valentine’s Day is almost here and reservations are being booked like no other.

Maybe celebrating in a new city would interest your and your Valentine, but don’t know where to go? We, of course, have you back thanks to a study conducted by WalletHub on 2023’s best places for Valentine’s Day.

“With love in the air, WalletHub played cupid to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. We compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two,” WalletHub said.

So, without further ado, these are the Texas cities that cracked into the rankings:

Austin – 14

San Antonio – 29

Plano – 31

Houston – 33

Dallas – 40

Fort Worth – 46

El Paso – 47

Corpus Christi – 75