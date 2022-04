ALLEN, Texas (KDAF) — Summer is approaching and North Texas has some fun outdoor events lined up.

SBG Hospitality is hosting a food and wine walk at The Village Allen on May 14, which will feature more than 20 different tasting locations offering a wide variety of wines.

Tickets are just $30 which will include a food and wine taster and a map to the more than 20 tasting locations. This event supports the Treasured Vessels Foundation.

