DALLAS (KDAF) — I think we can all agree that no one likes doing the dishes. It’s a messy chore and it’s time-consuming.

There is absolutely nothing grosser than touching wet, soggy food in the sink. Count us out. So it makes sense that today would be National No Dirty Dishes Day.

Whether you do the dishes or someone else in your household takes on that responsibility, today, we say ‘enough’ and take a vow to keep those dishes clean.

However, we all gotta eat, so here is a list of 10 foods people order to avoid getting their dishes dirty from NationalToday.com.

They surveyed 1,000 Americans and asked them what their favorite finger foods were. Here are their answers:

Pizza

French Fries

Chicken Wings

Tacos

Hamburgers

Fried Chicken

Mozzarella sticks

Burritos

Egg rolls

Hot dogs

For the full report, visit NationalToday.com.