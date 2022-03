DALLAS (KDAF) — It is National Chip and Dip Day. We have already talked about the best chips and salsa places in town, now it’s time to focus on the dip.

Everyone has an opinion on which dip is the best, so we want to hear it. We have found The ULTIMATE Condiment, Dip and Sauce Ranker on TierMaker.com.

Think you got what it takes to decide which of these items are S tier and which are F tier. Click here and take the challenge!