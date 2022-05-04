DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s all the rave recently, barre classes!

If you’re unfamiliar with barre, barre classes are hybrid workout classes that fuse elements of multiple workout programs to create a fun exciting and intense exercise. Barree includes aspects of yoga, dancing and even some weight lifting.

Barre has been around for a hot minute now but is gaining popularity again with barre being an accessible at-home workout. CW33’s Yolonda Williams wanted to see what all the rave was about and got in on the fun at North Texas’ The Bar Method.

If you want to get in on the fun too, you can book a class at The Bar Method by going to barmethod.com. They have multiple locations throughout Dallas making it easier for you to get out there.

Or if you want to work out on your own terms, they offer online courses as well.