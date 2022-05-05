DALLAS (KDAF) — If you love watching America Ninja Warrior, you can experience something similar in person at Fair Park this upcoming July.

Wolfpack Ninjas will stop in Dallas as a part of their tour July 15 – 17 where fans will not only be able to watch the Ninjas perform, but also participate.

So what are the Wolfpack Ninjas? Wolfpack is a group of Ninjas that say they represent growth and unity within the Ninja community. They host interactive experiences in arenas all across the nation where Ninjas race to win prizes, and these events even allow fans to participate in all of the fun.

If you’re looking for a fun, inexpensive date night idea tickets are only $28 per ticket. To get yours, visit wolfpackninjas.com.