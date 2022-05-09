DALLAS (KDAF) — In this episode of Watch Party, entertainment host J-Kruz gives all the details about two movies expected to hit theaters soon: The Bob’s Burgers Movie and Top Gun: Maverick.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Official synopsis: The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

Top Gun: Maverick

Official synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

